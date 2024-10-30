Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

MCBI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

