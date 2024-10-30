Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

NOW traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $958.37. 285,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,244. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $564.90 and a 1 year high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a PE ratio of 148.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $890.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

