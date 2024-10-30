SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 254,838 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

F stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 22,165,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,569,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

