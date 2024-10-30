Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.770–0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BGFV traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 754,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $199.82 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

