Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $7.12. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

