Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.21. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 532 shares changing hands.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

