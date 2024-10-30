ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-$1.835 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. 1,900,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,423.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

