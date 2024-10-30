Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Touchstone Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
TSEC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $26.60.
Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Company Profile
