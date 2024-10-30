Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:GDV traded down 0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 11.28. 38,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,505. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.34. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 52-week low of 7.73 and a 52-week high of 11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $176.98 million and a PE ratio of 3.70.
About Global Dividend Growth Split
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Dividend Growth Split
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.