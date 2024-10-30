Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GDV traded down 0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 11.28. 38,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,505. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.34. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 52-week low of 7.73 and a 52-week high of 11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $176.98 million and a PE ratio of 3.70.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

