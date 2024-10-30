Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUBCY

Subsea 7 Trading Up 0.9 %

Subsea 7 Dividend Announcement

Shares of SUBCY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.76. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.