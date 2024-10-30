iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 222,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 78,771 shares.The stock last traded at $142.67 and had previously closed at $142.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average of $133.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,462,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,148,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.