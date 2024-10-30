iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1170153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
