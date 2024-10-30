iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1170153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211,071 shares during the period.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

