PARSIQ Price Tops $0.0804 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and $650,707.82 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,656,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

