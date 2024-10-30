Fei USD Price Up 1% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $139,138.80 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,184.88 or 0.99965837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006902 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005981 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00062327 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,091,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,833,146 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,077,538.23270806 with 6,819,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97143354 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $139,059.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

