Richards Packaging Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.41 million for the quarter.
About Richards Packaging Income
Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.
