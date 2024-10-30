Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 173,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Ryvyl Stock Down 7.3 %
RVYL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.32.
Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.32. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 235.63% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryvyl will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl
About Ryvyl
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ryvyl
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.