Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 173,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Ryvyl Stock Down 7.3 %

RVYL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.32.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.32. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 235.63% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryvyl will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

About Ryvyl

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVYL. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ryvyl by 752.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ryvyl in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.