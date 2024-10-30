Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 729.50 ($9.46) and last traded at GBX 759 ($9.84), with a volume of 503763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.58).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,325 ($17.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($14.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,511 ($19.60).

The firm has a market cap of £886.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3,864.47, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 806.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 961.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 5.85 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 8,947.37%.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

