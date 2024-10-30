Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Increases By 19.5%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

