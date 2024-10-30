Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

Shares of SIHBY stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

