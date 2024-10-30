Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in October

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 605.0 days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Schibsted ASA stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts Believe Cassava Sciences Now Has 300% Upside From Here
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- These Are The Top Health Stocks to Own for Buy-and-Hold Investing
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Beating the Market in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.