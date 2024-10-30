Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in October

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 605.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

