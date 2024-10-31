BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.31.

NYSE:BLK opened at $980.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $604.41 and a twelve month high of $1,032.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $935.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $848.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,116. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 43.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

