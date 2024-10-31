Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.470-3.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. 1,065,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

