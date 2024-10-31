Seneca Growth Capital VCT (SVCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its Interim earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Price Performance

Shares of Seneca Growth Capital VCT stock remained flat at GBX 50.95 ($0.66) on Wednesday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.95 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.50 ($0.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.19. The firm has a market cap of £10.18 million, a PE ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Seneca Growth Capital VCT alerts:

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.