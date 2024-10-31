Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 20.8% in October

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $115,000.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:IQI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 171,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,484. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
