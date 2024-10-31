First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 1,091 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $416.07 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.85. The company has a market cap of $502.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

