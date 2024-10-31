Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman Acquires 305 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Monika U. Ehrman acquired 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.92 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,550.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,788,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,747,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $17,874,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

