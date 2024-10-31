Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:ATD Q3 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

ATD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.17.

TSE ATD opened at C$74.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$71.31 and a twelve month high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of C$24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.73 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

