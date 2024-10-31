Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Femasys Price Performance

FEMY opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,757.16% and a negative return on equity of 119.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 1.91% of Femasys worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

