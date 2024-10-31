Mineralys Therapeutics’ (MLYS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.71% from the company’s previous close.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
MLYS stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $684.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.91.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 64.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 532,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,074 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
