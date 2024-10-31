Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.300 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

