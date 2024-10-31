Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 8.7 %

Reed’s stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

