Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $72,304.30 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $72,304.30 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,429.86 billion and $39.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.80 or 0.00515524 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00022551 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00070985 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000141 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,775,575 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
