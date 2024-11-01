Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

AP.UN stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.09. 463,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,273. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.13 and a 12-month high of C$21.35.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

