Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KXS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.

Kinaxis stock traded up C$12.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$166.83. 85,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$154.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.21. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$172.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total value of C$104,841.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,284.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other news, Director Angel Luis Mendez purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$148.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total value of C$104,841.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,284.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $1,268,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

