Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,677. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.