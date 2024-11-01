TD Securities Lowers Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.
CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price target on Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.10.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of C$467.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
