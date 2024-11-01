TD Securities Lowers Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price target on Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.10.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIA

Champion Iron Trading Up 4.5 %

CIA traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,092. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of C$467.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.