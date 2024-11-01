Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmony Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 4.9 %
Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,399. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences
In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $869,943.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.