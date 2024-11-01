HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 69,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,586. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.