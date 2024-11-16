Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 238,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,220. The company has a market cap of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.16.
Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 314.78% and a negative return on equity of 957.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.
