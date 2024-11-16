Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 238,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,220. The company has a market cap of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 314.78% and a negative return on equity of 957.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 3,661,933.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 549,290 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

See Also

