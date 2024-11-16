BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWAY. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,706. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BrainsWay had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BrainsWay will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
