Short Interest in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Drops By 35.6%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWWGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJTWW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,571. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

