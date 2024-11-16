Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Sonim Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.52.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile
