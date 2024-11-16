Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Sonim Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.52.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

