Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $241,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 208.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 316.3% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 175,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 133,639 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

