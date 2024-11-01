ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $162.10 and last traded at $163.30. 4,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 96,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.32. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,805. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,285 shares of company stock worth $897,398. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

