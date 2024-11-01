LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Earnings Results

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 2.11%. LifeVantage updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

LifeVantage Trading Up 5.1 %

LFVN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,206. The company has a market cap of $160.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.84. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

