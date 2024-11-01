Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 792,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 715,812 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Savers Value Village’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

