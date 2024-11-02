COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.91. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 13,938 shares trading hands.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2787 per share. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

