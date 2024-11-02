GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $26.56 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. GXChain has a total market cap of $26.56 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

