Realta Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 16.1% in the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 19.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.98. 57,544,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,442,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.14 and a 200 day moving average of $210.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $273.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $799.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.45.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

