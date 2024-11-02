AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Earnings Results

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Zacks reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. 20,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AB SKF has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

